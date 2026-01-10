Ted Cruz Reacts To Renee Good's Killing By ICE, And It's A Doozy

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz gargled Donald Trump's balls as he blamed Renee Nicole Good's murder on the left, and his reaction is revealing of the talking points we're hearing from the right.

Interestingly, this is the same Ted Cruz who has repeatedly described Capitol Rioter Ashli Babbitt's death as an "execution" and questioned the lack of criminal prosecution for the officer involved. And he had nothing to say about ICE agent Jonathan Ross shooting Mrs. Good three times in the face after the Trump administration flooded Minneapolis, a Democratic city, with ICE and border patrol agents.

Chron reports:

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz pinned the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Minneapolis woman Renee Nicole Macklin Good by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer on the Left, condemning them for spreading anti-ICE rhetoric and adding to the country's divisiveness. "What we're witnessing in Minnesota is the natural culmination of several years of increasingly heightened rhetoric from Democrats, demonizing ICE agents, demonizing border patrol, demonizing law enforcement—just attacking them," Cruz said on Friday's episode of Verdict with Ted Cruz. "We have Democrats who call ICE agents Nazis; they call them Gestapo," Cruz added. "And now, we're seeing Democrats deliberately stoke the fire, and just pouring gasoline on the divisions and anger, and it is incredibly cynical and incredibly harmful what they're doing." Cruz argued that it was this, and similar remarks touted by Democrats, that led to Macklin Good's "tragic" death. The Texas GOP senator said while he didn't want to see anyone die in incidents such as these, she "had a very easy way to avoid fatal consequences." "When law enforcement detains you, you follow the instructions of law enforcement," Cruz added. "If you're pulled over at the side of the road, you follow their instructions, and you don't drive your vehicle—in this case, a big SUV—right at law enforcement because that potentially can be fatal." ...

The Texas Senator also praised Vance's response to the shooting and the Trump administration's handling of the incident. He did not criticize Vance's reference to Macklin Good as a "deranged Leftist," his assertions about the shooting or his calling of the incident a tragedy of "the Far Left who has marshalled an entire movement, a lunatic fringe against our law enforcement officers."

If you don't want us calling ICE agents Nazis, then they shouldn't act like fucking Nazis as they terrorize our neighborhoods. It's that simple.

Ashli Babbitt, a 35-year-old Trump supporter, was fatally shot by a Capitol police officer as she attempted to climb through a broken window of a barricaded door leading to the Speaker's Lobby inside the building. Cruz objected to certifying Arizona's electoral votes during the Capitol riot in an attempt to stop the peaceful transition of power after a fair election. And now that Trump is back in power, Cruz expects us to be nice to ICE agents as they inundate our cities and neighborhoods simply because those cities didn't vote for President Chaos.

Cruz is parroting right-wing talking points after the jaw-dropping videos circulated of Ms. Good's murder.

It's going to get worse: