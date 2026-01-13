The Daily Show: ICE's Killing Of Renee Good

Stewart had a great show..
By John AmatoJanuary 13, 2026

The last segment on a jam-packed The Daily Show, Jon Stewart launched into the unconscionable response by Trump and his minions over ICE's killing of Renee Good.

Stewart played the response from Trump describing insurrectionists on January 6th, as proud and loyal Americans he loves, during the attack on the US Capitol, to the murder of Renee Good.

After playing the lying and insane responses capped off by Megyn Kelly saying, "She brought it on herself," Jon Stewart responded, "Motherf**k*ers."

In America today, Donald Trump is the sun, and if you revolve around him and worship him, his warmth shines upon you.

You could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and not lose his support, as long as it's done on his behalf.

But if you do not support him, if you live in the darkness of what I guess we will refer to from now on as blue states, fearing the day he turns his terrible wrath towards you, whether you're a single human woman on a side street somewhere in Minneapolis, or a sovereign nation that happens to have land and resources that we, a larger sovereign nation, think we also might want.

And so his people are making a bet that adhering to a principle of forced compliance and coercion will give us a more stable and prosperous America than a principle of shared alliance and common interest.

It's kind of a tough bet because I read somewhere, I don't know where, that people have inalienable rights granted by a creator, not a king.

Open thread..

Discussion

