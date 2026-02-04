Peter Dinklage Reads A Poem Honoring Renée Nicole Good

Via YouTube:

Peter Dinklage recites “For Renée Nicole Good — Killed by I.C.E. on January 7, 2026” by Amanda Gorman at THE PEOPLE’S FILIBUSTER, on the steps of The Public Theater.

This is a poem by Amanda Gorman for Renee Nicole Good killed by I.C.E. on January 7, 2026.

They say she is no more, that there her absence roars, blood blown like a rose, ice wheels flinched and froze, now bare riot of candles, dark fury of flowers, pure howling of hymns.

If for us she arose, somewhere in the pitch deep of our grief, crouches our power, the howl where we begin, straining upon the edge of the crooked crater of the worst of what we've been.

Change is only possible in all the greater, when the labor and bitter anger of our neighbors is moved by the love and better angels of our nature.

What they call death and void, we know is breath and voice.

In the end, gorgeously endures our enormity.

You could believe departed to be the dawn, when the blank night has so long stood.

But our bright-bled angels will never be fully gone, when they forever are so fiercely good.