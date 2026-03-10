Trump Launches Rant About Dead Limbless Soldiers Walking Around

Somehow, Donald J. Trump conjured up the image of dead limbless Iranians shuffling around, because of course he did. Trump, ever the master of subtle understatement, casually dropped this harrowing image during his Monday night GOP retreat speech in Florida — you know, just your average dinner party conversation from the leader of the Republican party, who also has the nuclear codes.

He pointed the finger at Iran for the injuries caused by U.S. troops, which is apparently best communicated in his insane mind through the most graphic mental imagery possible. So, of course, he painted a picture so disturbing it would make his fancy pants audience choke on their hors d'oeuvres, except they gave him a pass as usual. At least the hors d'oeuvres were spared!

Western nations have only been accusing Iran of arming their Middle Eastern allies with improvised explosive devices for, oh, quite a few years now — but leave it to Trump to make sure everyone really feels it.

“We think they should put a president in or the head of the country that’s going to be able to do something peacefully for a change," Trump said. "They’ve been doing this for 47 years, killing people for 47 years. Whether it’s the barracks or even the SS Cole, where they were involved, very strongly, they always denied it."

"But they were very strongly involved, and all of the people that died through the roadside bombs died and are right now walking around with no legs, no arms," he added. "A face that’s been so badly damaged.”

Breaking news: dead people can't walk around all willy-nilly. Death stops that whole walking thing immediately. I'm sure Jake Tapper will be all over this. Kudos to any reporter who has the fucking guts to ask him where these walking dead limbless people are, because it seems important, you know? I did mention that he has the nuclear codes. Oh, and he started a war.