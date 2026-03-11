Trump Names Dead Podcaster's Wife To Board Of U.S. Air Force Academy

Erika Kirk, the widow of murdered rightwing activist Charlie Kirk, replaces her husband on a 16-member panel of the military training facility.
By Ed ScarceMarch 11, 2026

"She’s a grieving widow so we have no right to ask what the hell qualifies her to a position advising our Defense Department." - Candace Owens.

Indeed.

Source: The Guardian

Donald Trump has appointed Erika Kirk, the widow of murdered rightwing activist Charlie Kirk, to a key advisory board of the US Air Force Academy.

The 37-year-old joins a number of other loyalists to the president on the 16-member panel of the academy’s board of visitors, which according to its website “inquires into the morale, discipline, curriculum, instruction, physical equipment, fiscal affairs, academic methods and other matters” of the Colorado Springs military training facility.

Kirk’s husband, who was shot and killed in September during a speaking engagement at Utah Valley University, was appointed by Trump to the board a year earlier and served until his death.

There was no official announcement by the academy of his widow’s elevation, which was reported on Tuesday by the Hill and other political news outlets. But her name has already been added to the list of members as one of Trump’s current five appointees, with one slot vacant.

Even Candace Owens is throwing shade at this one.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon