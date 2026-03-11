Trump Names Dead Podcaster's Wife To Board Of U.S. Air Force Academy

"She’s a grieving widow so we have no right to ask what the hell qualifies her to a position advising our Defense Department." - Candace Owens.

Indeed.

Source: The Guardian

Donald Trump has appointed Erika Kirk, the widow of murdered rightwing activist Charlie Kirk, to a key advisory board of the US Air Force Academy.

The 37-year-old joins a number of other loyalists to the president on the 16-member panel of the academy’s board of visitors, which according to its website “inquires into the morale, discipline, curriculum, instruction, physical equipment, fiscal affairs, academic methods and other matters” of the Colorado Springs military training facility.

Kirk’s husband, who was shot and killed in September during a speaking engagement at Utah Valley University, was appointed by Trump to the board a year earlier and served until his death.

There was no official announcement by the academy of his widow’s elevation, which was reported on Tuesday by the Hill and other political news outlets. But her name has already been added to the list of members as one of Trump’s current five appointees, with one slot vacant.