Look At The July 4th Concert Lineup From Sanctuary City Philly

I kinda feel like some smart TV network should pick up Philly's July 4th celebration of 250 years instead of Lumpy's feeble bargain-basement version on his June 14th birthday, since most of his artist have reneged.

I mean, look at this FREE lineup. Via the Inquirer:

“One Philly: Unity Concert for America” will feature headliner Christina Aguilera, Jill Scott, and The Roots. They will be joined by Will Smith & DJ Jazzy Jeff, Kathy Sledge of Sister Sledge fame, and State Property, the Philly hip-hop collective that includes Beanie Sigel, Freeway, Peedi Crakk, and Chris and Neff.

Along with that group of Pennsylvanians — Aguilera grew up outside Pittsburgh — two other musical acts are on the bill: British “Kiss From a Rose” singer Seal, and Infinity Song, the Detroit-born soft-rock and soul family band of Abraham, Angel, Israel, and Momo Boyd.

Podcasters Gillie Da King and Wallo267 are also scheduled to appear. Part-time Media resident Wanda Sykes will host the six-hour show, which is being billed as “the nation’s largest free concert and biggest celebration of America’s 250th anniversary.”

If you're looking for a good show on the 4th, Philly's Ben Franklin Parkway is the place to be.