Bondi Refused To Say Whether Trump Interfered In Epstein Files Release

Former Attorney General Pam Bondi testified about the Epstein files to the House Oversight Committee on Friday. But her appearance was held behind closed doors, off camera, and Republicans refused to put her under oath.

Afterward, Rep. Robert Garcia, the Democratic ranking member of the Oversight Committee, told reporters that he asked Bondi five different questions about conversations with Donald Trump. He appears more than 5,300 times in the files related to his former BFF.

Specifically, Garcia said he asked Bondi whether Trump “directed her at any given time on the Epstein files, what he knew, what he asked her to redact or not, and she refused to answer any questions about President Trump.”

“In fact, she said she would not speak or respond to any questions that had anything to do with President Trump,” Garcia added.

You know that if Trump had done nothing to interfere with the release of the files, Bondi would have said so.

That’s especially true since she tried to lay all the blame for not releasing all the files required by law and for the suspiciously faulty redactions on acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, Trump’s former personal criminal defense attorney. “As the head of a large Department with broad responsibilities, I did not lead every aspect of this effort or conduct that document review myself. I delegated oversight over this process to Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche,” Bondi said in her opening statement. “The team of professionals who reviewed all of the materials that we collected assured me the only materials that were withheld were either non-responsive, privileged, or duplicative.”

Even if everything Bondi said is true, unlikely as that is, she still shares plenty of blame. Once the botched release of the Epstein files became obvious, she should have stepped in to take control and set the record straight.

The fact that she didn’t, at least not publicly, also points to the fact that she was operating on behalf of Trump, not the public, as she was supposed to do.