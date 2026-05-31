Are You Ready For 'The Birds' TV Adaption?

Deadline is reporting that after 63 years from the release of Alfred Hitchcock's terrifying 'The Birds," there is a new limited series being developed and starring the wonderful Sarah Snook.

"The Birds introduces traveling magistrate Myra Massey (Snook) as she returns to her isolated Alaskan hometown for a routine presumptive death hearing, expecting a simple cold case. Instead, she finds her childhood friend’s bullet-ridden body. When Myra is forced to step outside her role as judge to untangle the mystery, nature itself turns hostile with a wave of bird attacks. Now, Myra isn’t just trying to close a case, she’s fighting to survive in a place where death lurks in both the shadows and the skies."

I finally read Daphne du Maurier’s short story and it is very good.

Hitchcock did a wonderful job of bringing it to the screen imbuing it with a subtext of a mother's wrath against the incoming love interest of her son.

Open thread.