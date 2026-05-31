Are You Ready For 'The Birds' TV Adaption?

Sarah Snook is the lead which is a good sign.
By John AmatoMay 31, 2026

Deadline is reporting that after 63 years from the release of Alfred Hitchcock's terrifying 'The Birds," there is a new limited series being developed and starring the wonderful Sarah Snook.

"The Birds introduces traveling magistrate Myra Massey (Snook) as she returns to her isolated Alaskan hometown for a routine presumptive death hearing, expecting a simple cold case. Instead, she finds her childhood friend’s bullet-ridden body. When Myra is forced to step outside her role as judge to untangle the mystery, nature itself turns hostile with a wave of bird attacks. Now, Myra isn’t just trying to close a case, she’s fighting to survive in a place where death lurks in both the shadows and the skies."

I finally read Daphne du Maurier’s short story and it is very good.

Hitchcock did a wonderful job of bringing it to the screen imbuing it with a subtext of a mother's wrath against the incoming love interest of her son.

Open thread.

Can you help us out?

For over 22 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon