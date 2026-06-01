Desi Lydic: Trump's War On Windmills

I do enjoy these short video clips The Daily Show is putting on line of Desi Lydic taking apart Trump's moronic behavior and bizarre ideas.

LYDIC: We all know Donald Trump has a long list of enemies.

Iran, Democrats, the far-left radicals known as the Catholic Church. But there's only one opponent that Trump hates so much that when he goes after them, he actually becomes them.

TRUMP: You know, the windmills, boom, boom, boom.

Windmills, whee! Windmills, whee, rarr, rarr.

LYDIC: That's right, whether it's a person from another country or an inanimate object, Trump will do the accent.

And you might be saying, wait, Desi, aren't those wind turbines? Yes, they used to be, but Trump calls them windmills, so they're windmills now.

You know, like how this is now the Gulf of America, this is the Trump-Kennedy Center, and these are healthy ankles.

And boy, oh boy, Trump has gone after these windmills with a vengeance.