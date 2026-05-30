Desi Lydic Hilariously Explains Trump's 'Ball-Room'

I love Desi.
By John AmatoMay 30, 2026

TDS's Desi Lydic is killing it.

Desi highlights the insanity by Republicans and Fox News to try to claim Americans need the ballroom.

LYDIC: The ballroom obviously needs to be built.

The ballroom is really necessary at this moment.

A ballroom is imperative.

That is why we need the ballroom.

Donald Trump needs a beautiful new building to hold his magnificent balls.

She has very funny videos posted on YouTube.

LYDIC: People should come to him.

It's a national security issue.

Think about it.

The White House has never had a ballroom, and 40 of America's presidents aren't alive anymore.

Coincidence?

People should come to Donald Trump, like a zoo animal.

You'd be lucky to pay 50 cents to feed the president a cup of pellets.

It is too risky for Donald Trump to leave the White House and be out in the open unless it's for his daily nine hours of golf.

Well said.

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