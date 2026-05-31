Trump’s White House UFC Cage Match Is Another Big, Fat Grift

Donald Trump is pretending to give America the present of a UFC cage match on his birthday but the real gift recipient is sure to be his own self.

“Trump purchased between $15,001 and $50,000 of stock of TKO Group Holdings, the parent company of UFC, on March 25,” HuffPost found in his May financial disclosure filing.

Next month, the Grifter in Chief will provide that company with a “fortune in publicity,” HuffPost noted, when he hosts a UFC cage match on the White House lawn. He’s claiming to do so as part of a celebration of America’s 250th birthday. But the event just happens to fall on his birthday, June 14.

“Using the White House to promote a company whose stock you bought while promoting it is one of the worst conflicts of interest you could imagine,” Jordan Libowitz, of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington told HuffPost. “The agenda of this administration seems to start and stop with how to make Donald Trump richer.”

In fact, Trump “has used the presidency to promote his personal business interests and enrich himself more than any president in modern times, possibly in American history,” HuffPost pointed out.

Meanwhile, he has deliberately made life harder and more expensive for most Americans.

As if he has not already sullied the White House enough, Trump is building a cage on the South Lawn so he can satisfy his lust for violence at the same time he’s padding his pockets, all without leaving home!

White House erects UFC cage ahead of 250th anniversary celebration share.google/Sf5d16XcqiW0... — NannyGoat7-11 (@nannygoat7-11.bsky.social) 2026-05-29T23:58:32.285Z

For further sullying of our White House, Trump will have fellow sexual assault offender Conor McGregor as one of the fighters.

One group that won’t be padding their pockets from the event are the junior troops being recruited to attend and make Trump look good. “Junior troops make up the military’s lowest pay grades,” The Washington Post said in its report on the recruiting effort, yet they will have to pay their own way. Oh, and any troops who are overweight or out of shape are not welcome to join the obese, cankled, purple-handed, dozy Donald Trump.

Fortunately, the No Kings organization and The Committee for the First Amendment have a counter event planned. It’s a 90-minute, streamable Concert for the First Amendment, called Rise Up, Sing Out. So far, the lineup includes Rufus Wainwright, Bette Midler, Patti Smith, Sasha Allen, Jane Fonda and Joy Reid, “with more to come.”