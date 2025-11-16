'Hunger Games': UFC Fighter On White House Cage Match: 'F*ck You'

UFC Chief Executive Dana White, a friend of Donald J. Trump's, might not like how the idea of a White House cage fight is turning out so far. White, who introduced Trump at last year’s convention, told his 10.7 million social media followers, “The White House fight is on. We got it done today.”

Finding participants for the uncouth cage fight on the White House lawn might not be easy, though, except for Conor McGregor, who is expected to be listed on the fight card. But he has a lot in common with the president. A civil jury found McGregor liable for sexual assault and ordered him to pay over €248,000 (approximately $257,000) in damages in 2024.

Like former MMA fighter Ronda Rousey, UFC fighter Brandon Royval wants no part of the event, comparing it to the dystopian series 'The Hunger Games.'

“I don’t give a shit about fighting at the fucking White House,” he said on the “In the Arena MMA” podcast.

“I don’t give a f‑‑‑ about any of our political figures right now, and it’s like to fight in front of them seems like some fucking ‘Hunger Games’ type of fucking shit," he continued. "I don’t give a fuck to fight in front of some fucking billionaires and rich people that could give a s‑‑‑ less about me. Probably throwing parlays. Fuck you, guys."

“Also, I’m too Mexican-looking. ICE [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] is suspiciously arresting motherfuckers, and I don’t know. Who knows, bro? Next thing you know, I’m in Mexico and I don’t speak Spanish,” Royval, who is nicknamed Raw Dawg, added.

Royval would rather fight in front of fans than in a cage on the White House lawn, attended by wealthy and powerful figures associated with this president. Hunger Games, indeed. And because we always try to be helpful here at C&L, I recommend throwing Don Jr and Eric into the cage. Think of the ratings, Mr. President, Sir. How about MTG vs. DJT? Also, ICE Barbie definitely needs to face off with someone. Hey, Jasmine Crocket, do you have any plans? It shouldn't take Crockett more than five minutes to finish Noem off. Hey, I'm just rattling off suggestions over here.