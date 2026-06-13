UFC Fight Just Another Grift

The Trump family has come up with a new way to personally profit from the presidency.

This time, the grift is centered around the Ultimate Fighting Championship cage fight on the White House lawn scheduled for President Donald Trump’s birthday on June 14.

The “Trump Coins” website is currently selling UFC- and Trump-themed silver and gold coins. The site claims—without evidence—that the coins were “designed by President Trump.”

The coins, which range in price from $250 to an eye-popping $11,999.99, also feature Trump’s signature and photos of him and UFC chief Dana White, a longtime Trump ally.

CNN reported that, while the coins are not directly made by a Trump company, the Trump Organization is licensing the president’s name and image.

In preparation for the UFC cage fight, a large arena has been set up in front of the White House. And despite Trump’s attempts to change the design and structure of the White House, it is not his personal property. The building and its surroundings are still owned by the American people.

By tying this new coin to the White House event, the Trump family is using public property to generate personal profits.

But it certainly isn’t the first time.

Since being sworn in for his first term in 2017, Trump has been involved in a parade of moneymaking schemes.

He has sold Trump-branded Bibles, gold-colored Trump sneakers, a Trump guitar, and even a Trump phone that—despite early claims to the contrary—was made in China, not America.

Trump made millions by slapping his name on an array of failed products, from water and steak to an airline and even a casino.

Using the White House to supercharge sales of overpriced silver and gold coins falls right in line with his history of grifting—the only thing the right seems to excel at.

Published with permission of Daily Kos