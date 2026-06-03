Rubio: Being At UFC Fight With Trump Just Like Being In Pakistan Negotiating With Iran

Secretary of State Marco Rubio claimed that being at UFC 327 fight instead of being in Pakistan negotiating with Iran was the right thing to do because he was "co-located" with Trump during JD Vance's negotiations.

This is high-level gaslighting.

Marco Rubio and Trump got heavily criticized when photos came out showing Vance in Pakistan while Rubio was with Trump, handshaking with UFC's Dana White.

Sen. Rosen reminded Rubio that his main duty as SOS is to serve as America's chief diplomat and maintain relations with foreign nations. She called him out for shirking his duties.

"This is why I was shocked to see that you were at a party with President Trump in Miami instead of accompanying Vice President Vance to Pakistan for negotiations," Sen. Rosen stated.

Rubio then uses high-level subterfuge when he makes it seem like going to a UFC fight wasn't a party and that Rosen was lying.

Cue up his "Who's on First" routine.

RUBIO: What party was I at? I was at a party? ROSEN: It's publicly reported and there's photos there. RUBIO: But what party? No, no, no. But you're going to say that. I'm going to answer it. I'm going to answer that question. But let me finish my statement. That's an absurd statement. I was not at a party.

People are going to slander me. I'm going to answer it.

Rubio cried that he was not a party

OMFG!

You were at a freaking UFC fight. That's called partying with the boss, jackass.

Lying is all the Trump administration has left.