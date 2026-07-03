Joe Walsh Nails It: Donald Trump Is A Traitor

Former Republican Congressman Joe Walsh summed up the five-alarm fire in our democracy better than I have heard from a single establishment Democrat.

On MS Now Thursday night, Walsh reacted to Jack Smith’s warning about Donald Trump sabotaging the midterm elections. “These are the actions of a traitor,” Walsh said. He called it devastating that that is happening, but “what do we call someone who attacks our elections process? What [else] do we call that?”

“Think about what [Smith] said,” Walsh continued. “He called on all of us - elected officials and the rest of us - to anticipate what the president of the United States is going to do to attack our elections.”

“Think about that,” Walsh repeated. “We have to anticipate and prepare for what the president of our own country is going to do when he attacks our elections.”

Host Ali Velshi pointed out, “It’s not an invasion we’re preparing for,” but an attack from the president.

“I'm tired of beating around the bush,” Walsh added. “This guy is a traitor. The guy in the White House is a traitor.”

He is so right about that. And that did not even take into account Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, incite an insurrection, then pardon the insurrectionists. Or his zillions of other corrupt acts.