The GOP's Own Leaked Memo Confirms Their Worst Nightmare

As it happens, the polls aren't the only ones delivering bad news to Republicans — their own allies are piling on, too. Public surveys now show Democrats pulling ahead on the economy, which is a bit like losing a spelling bee to someone you've been calling illiterate for decades.

To make things worse, Politico got its hands on a leaked memo from a Koch-backed GOP group that essentially confirms the same thing in writing. The memo's internal polling finds that, for the first time, voters trust Democrats more on the economy and inflation. Oh, and as a bonus, it also warns that Republicans could lose the Senate — and begs the party to completely rethink how it talks about the economy. So to summarize: the GOP is being fact-checked by its own friends, and it doesn't seem to have a Plan B. That last part tracks.

“As it stands today, our view is that the Republican Senate majority is at risk,” AFP Action senior adviser Emily Seidel and Executive Director Nathan Nascimento write in the memo, according to the outlet. “Our internal polling in several battleground states and one-on-one conversations with voters show that for the first time, Democrats are more trusted on the economy and inflation.”

They're panicking. Politico reports, "Their warning comes with a clear plea for the GOP: Figure out how to message on cost of living, and fast."

“The window to act is now,” they said.

In their view, there’s a clear path forward, but it requires a coherent message and “relentless focus on driving costs down and keeping them low.” “Every policy fight, every floor speech, every campaign event should answer one question—what are you doing to lower the cost of living for working families?” they write.

I know, how about another tax cut for the wealthiest! There's an idea. How about starting another war, or raising health care costs for Americans? And then there are rising grocery prices, but Republicans elevated a narcissistic, self-serving asshole to the highest seat in the land, who has never been inside a grocery store. The GOP will never get the stink of Trump off of them. Panic away, guys. They deserved to be shellacked into oblivion.