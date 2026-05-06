C&L's May Donation And Subscription Drive

It's the month of May, and you know what that means? Fundraising time!

Google and their ad networks, Facebook, and X have squeezed us out of much of our revenues so we really need your help now. Not making this up, everyone is scratching for pennies wherever they can find them. And yes, there are so many subscriptions to buy these days. But we give you hourly posts and updates, video and more.

It started when President Biden took office,and Facebook put us in their jail for no reason, but we've been resilient up to this point.

Incredibly, it's our 22nd year doing what we do and it's only because of you guys we are still here.

We need your help to stay viable.

We are asking for a $25+ donation through PayPal or Kindest, which will support our work and be an investment in saving American democracy.

Subscribing for a year of ad-free content is even more valuable to our sustainability.

Every dollar you contribute directly funds fearless reporting and commentary that corporate media won't touch. You're not just supporting journalism—you're joining the resistance against authoritarianism.

The time for action is NOW. Democracy is under attack. Will you stand with us?

You can send a check via snail mail to:

CrooksandLiars.com

2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148

Santa Monica, CA 90403

Or you can click any of the options below to subscribe or donate.