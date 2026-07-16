Secret Service Agents ‘Fed Up’ With Vance Using Military Helicopters Like Ubers

A new report from MS Now reveals that the Vance family has been using military helicopters as if they were Ubers – except that it’s U.S. taxpayers footing their bills.

The scoop came from “fed up” Secret Service agents tired of last-minute travel plans from the vice president and his wife that often require the agents to drop everything, maybe cancel days off, race to a location, and come up with security plans in a hurry.

“They change everything,” one of the story’s sources said. “They don’t stick to their schedules, and that costs shit-tons of taxpayer money.” Previous VPs gave the Secret Service notice of travel plans “days in advance,” and at least several hours before changes, the report said.

Helicopter rides also cost big taxpayer bucks: $16,000 - $24,600 an hour of our money, that is.

Perhaps the straw that broke the camel’s back was last week’s request for agents to join a military helicopter crew to fly Vance’s young son to a golf lesson. Agents have typically driven children in SUVs to such events, reporters Carol Leonnig and Vaughn Hillyard noted – presumably at a fraction of the cost.

“Agents have shared concerns internally about Vance and his office pressing them for trips and assignments that some agents consider an inappropriate or even unprecedented use of government resources compared to prior vice presidents," the reporters shared.

The agents are so sick of the Vances’ last-minute travel demands, they have made custom coins and stickers mocking them, “according to images reviewed by MSNOW,” the report said.

Remember when Trump said we can’t afford Medicare, Medicaid or daycare because “we have to take care of one thing, military protection?” He’s apparently just fine with the Vance family spending thousands of taxpayer dollars on their travel whims. MS Now notes, “The White House Military Office, which reports to the president, would have to authorize the use of the helicopter for the golf lesson.”