'Do You Own A MAGA Hat?' NBC Host Paralyzes Usha Vance With Pro-Trump Question

NBC anchor Kate Snow caught Second Lady Usha Vance off guard by asking about her MAGA bona fides.

During an interview over the weekend, Vance insisted that she was invested in her husband's success.

"I really care greatly about JD's success, that I want him to be able to pursue the ideas that he thinks are really going to help people live better lives, especially people like where he came from. And so we're having a good time doing it," the second lady said.

"Do you own a MAGA hat?" Snow wondered.

"Um," Vance replied, seemingly at a loss for words. "I don't really own any hats. I think I have a Disneyland hat, I want to say."

The vice president's wife followed her answer with a nervous laugh.

"I just wondered," Snow said.

"Not a hat lady," Vance insisted.