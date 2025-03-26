JD Vance Scales Back Greenland Trip After Danish Criticism

Denmark has welcomed changes to a Greenland trip by US Vice-President JD Vance and his wife Usha, which has been reduced to a visit of just a US space base.
JD Vance Scales Back Greenland Trip After Danish Criticism
Credit: Screenshot
By Ed ScarceMarch 26, 2025

Apparently, the Greenlanders were well-stocked with eggs to pelt the foreign invader.

Source: BBC

Denmark has welcomed changes to a Greenland trip by US Vice-President JD Vance and his wife Usha, which has been reduced to a visit of just a US space base.

Earlier this week, it was announced that Usha Vance would spend several days in Greenland, visiting the capital Nuuk and attending cultural events like a popular annual dogsled race.

The White House said on Tuesday that JD Vance would join his wife in Greenland but that the couple would only spend a day there visiting the US Pituffik Space Base, on the north-western coast.

US President Donald Trump has continued his threats of taking over Greenland, a Danish semi-autonomous territory, saying on Wednesday: "We're going to have to have it".

"We need Greenland for international safety and security," Trump added.

Although JD Vance will become the highest-ranking US official to visit Greenland, a visit to a US base is less controversial than the original plan for his wife's visit, which Greenland's acting head of government Mute Egede called a "provocation".

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said on Wednesday that the decision was "very positive" and that Denmark had "nothing against" the Americans visiting their own base.

Schedule changes, unexplained.

Just yesterday, Vance was talking about the threats to Greenland's security, without a trace of irony in his voice.

Greenland was ready.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon