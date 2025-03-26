JD Vance Scales Back Greenland Trip After Danish Criticism

Apparently, the Greenlanders were well-stocked with eggs to pelt the foreign invader.

Source: BBC

Denmark has welcomed changes to a Greenland trip by US Vice-President JD Vance and his wife Usha, which has been reduced to a visit of just a US space base.

Earlier this week, it was announced that Usha Vance would spend several days in Greenland, visiting the capital Nuuk and attending cultural events like a popular annual dogsled race.

The White House said on Tuesday that JD Vance would join his wife in Greenland but that the couple would only spend a day there visiting the US Pituffik Space Base, on the north-western coast.

US President Donald Trump has continued his threats of taking over Greenland, a Danish semi-autonomous territory, saying on Wednesday: "We're going to have to have it".

"We need Greenland for international safety and security," Trump added.

Although JD Vance will become the highest-ranking US official to visit Greenland, a visit to a US base is less controversial than the original plan for his wife's visit, which Greenland's acting head of government Mute Egede called a "provocation".

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said on Wednesday that the decision was "very positive" and that Denmark had "nothing against" the Americans visiting their own base.