JD Vance Scales Back Greenland Trip After Danish Criticism

Apparently, the Greenlanders were well-stocked with eggs to pelt the foreign invader.
Source: BBC
Denmark has welcomed changes to a Greenland trip by US Vice-President JD Vance and his wife Usha, which has been reduced to a visit of just a US space base.
Earlier this week, it was announced that Usha Vance would spend several days in Greenland, visiting the capital Nuuk and attending cultural events like a popular annual dogsled race.
The White House said on Tuesday that JD Vance would join his wife in Greenland but that the couple would only spend a day there visiting the US Pituffik Space Base, on the north-western coast.
US President Donald Trump has continued his threats of taking over Greenland, a Danish semi-autonomous territory, saying on Wednesday: "We're going to have to have it".
"We need Greenland for international safety and security," Trump added.
Although JD Vance will become the highest-ranking US official to visit Greenland, a visit to a US base is less controversial than the original plan for his wife's visit, which Greenland's acting head of government Mute Egede called a "provocation".
Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said on Wednesday that the decision was "very positive" and that Denmark had "nothing against" the Americans visiting their own base.
Schedule changes, unexplained.
As a Dane I can tell you why: The Greenlanders were preparing protests including egg-throwing. Probably not the kind of welcome the Trump administration was expecting. Nor would it be good video footage for FOX News. Stay the f*** away.
There’s your explanation.
— Benjamin Ilsøe (@binbastic) March 26, 2025
Just yesterday, Vance was talking about the threats to Greenland's security, without a trace of irony in his voice.
Greenland was ready.