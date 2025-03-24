Usha Vance To Visit Greenland, Prime Minister Calls It 'Provocation'

If I lived in Greenland, I would be pissed.
By Susie MadrakMarch 24, 2025

Usha Vance plans a trip to Greenland, the territory of American ally Denmark that Yambo has suggested the United States should take over. He has been known to start with a charm offensive -- that sometimes progresses to rape. Via the Associated Press:

Vance will leave on Thursday and return Saturday, according to her office. Vance and one of her three children will be part of a U.S. delegation set to “visit historical sites, learn about Greenlandic heritage, and attend the Avannaata Qimussersu, Greenland’s national dogsled race.”

[...] Media outlets in Greenland and Denmark reported that during her trip this week, Vance would be accompanied by Trump’s national security adviser Mike Waltz. The White House and the National Security Council did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

But believe it or not, this is not going over well! In fact, USAToday reports that Greenland is not pleased!

Greenland's Prime Minister Mute Egede criticized an upcoming trip to the Danish territory by Usha Vance, wife of Vice President JD Vance, and other senior U.S. officials as a "provocation" and "highly aggressive."

The second lady was expected to travel to Greenland on Thursday alongside Mike Waltz, President Donald Trump's national security adviser, and Energy Secretary Chris Wright. The White House said that she would watch the island's national dogsled race and "celebrate Greenlandic culture and unity."

Uh huh.

