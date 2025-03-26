Oh Dear, Jeffrey Goldberg Just Published Alllll The Signal Sh*t

Trump officials caught red-handed sharing war plans on unsecured Signal chat and LYING about it.
By Frances LangumMarch 26, 2025

Well, well well.

The Atlantic's Jeffrey Goldberg called the Trump White House's bluff, and published all the explosive details (paywall) about a private Signal group chat that, contrary to administration LIES, did indeed contain sensitive military strike plans.

Mueller, She Wrote (@muellershewrote.com) 2025-03-26T14:36:27.131Z

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete "WhiskeyLeaks" Hegseth brazenly claimed on live television that "nobody was texting war plans." Hours later, Goldberg comprehensively dismantled that lie by publishing the exact war plans shared on the messaging app.

We would laugh hard if this wasn't about US military security and a BOMBING in the Middle East.

Republicans will never ever learn.

Who's in the chat?

Mike Waltz (National Security Advisor)
Pete Hegseth
Tulsi Gabbard (Director of National Security)
John Ratcliffe (CIA Director)
Stephen Miller (White House Deputy Chief of Staff)
JD Vance (Vice President)

Goldberg was right to back up the magazine's initial hesitation to publish, noting they initially withheld specific details about weapons and attack timing to protect U.S. personnel. However, after repeated public denials from officials, they determined the public interest outweighed "potential sensitivities." They talked to lawyers, too, betcha.

Let's review: These top officials used an unsecured third-party messaging app to discuss military strike plans against Houthi targets in Yemen—plans that could have been catastrophically compromised if intercepted by hostile actors.

Democratic lawmakers are not taking this lightly. Representative Veronica Escobar (D-Texas) pulled no punches, stating: "Hegseth repeatedly lied to the American people and should be fired—along with all the others in the chat. These are strike plans. There must be a broad investigation of how compromised our national security is because of their shocking incompetence."

Hegseth repeatedly lied to the American people and should be fired - along with all the others in the chat. These are strike plans.

There must be a broad investigation of how compromised our national security is because of their shocking incompetence.

Rep. Veronica Escobar (@repescobar.bsky.social) 2025-03-26T13:11:28.957Z

Representatives Gerry Connolly and Maxwell Frost have launched a congressional probe, demanding preservation of all related documents and communications.

Former Democratic congressman Mondaire Jones highlighted a crucial point: These officials may have committed perjury. "A reminder that various administration officials lied under oath in the Senate yesterday," Jones noted, "which is a crime punishable by imprisonment."

A reminder that various administration officials lied under oath in the Senate yesterday, which is a crime punishable by imprisonment.

Mondaire Jones (@mondairejones.bsky.social) 2025-03-26T12:56:26.809Z

Even the White House's defense is laughably thin. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt claimed that while "no classified information" was transmitted, the chat was "intended to be an internal and private deliberation" with "sensitive information."

Lie, lie lie, lie lie.

Trump administration officials are so dumb. And they're a bunch of liars.

But seriously! Casually discussing military strike plans on an unsecured messaging app, they potentially endangered American military personnel and compromised national security strategies.

I'm not stepping over my skis to posit that this entire administration belongs in jail.


h/t Common Dreams

