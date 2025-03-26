Tulsi Gabbard: I Didn't Forget, I Misremembered And Didn't Recall

Trump Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard looked the fool when claimed she didn't lie, but misremembered and couldn't recall what she witnessed during the Signal chat two weeks ago.

Not to mention her testimony YESTERDAY.

Usually, someone confronted in a congressional hearing will say they "don't recall" after, you know, years pass, but being dumbfounded after only two weeks, or one day, or whatever, doesn't pass the smell test.

GABBARD: Yes, Ranking Member, my answer yesterday was based on my recollection or the lack thereof on the details that were posted there. I was not, and what was shared today reflects the fact that I was not directly involved with that part of the signal chat and replied at the end reflecting the effects, the very brief effects that the National Security Advisor had shared. HIMES: So it's your testimony that less than two weeks ago you were on a signal chat that had all of this information about F-18s and MQ-9 Reapers and targets on strike, and you in that two-week period simply forgot that that was there. That's your testimony? GABBARD: My testimony is I did not recall the exact details of what was included there. HIMES: That was not your testimony. Your testimony was that you were not aware of anything related to weapons packages, targets, and timing. GABBARD: As the testimony yesterday continued on, there were further questions related to that where I acknowledged that there was conversation about weapons, and I don't remember the exact wording that I used, but I did not recall the specific details that were included. HIMES: Director Gabbard, you've reasserted that there was no classified information. I think we can all agree that that information shouldn't have been out there, but let me Let me ask you this, are you...

The idea that Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard (it's okay to choke on those words) can't remember significant details of the Trump administration's war plans is ridiculous.

It's highly unlikely that any DNI would check out for a period of time during a classified discussion of war plans. As has been made clear, this is the first time she has been involved in this type of activity.

As my colleague Frances Langum said on her podcast yesterday, It's bad if she was on the Signal chat. It's WORSE if she wasn't.

Faye Dunaway from Chinatown would have had a field day playing Tulsi in a movie.