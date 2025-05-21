Jon Stewart Hits It Out Of The Park Over CNN Shilling Tapper Book

But of course, Jon "Both Sides" Stewart bought into the media line that Biden was a mental cripple all along. Via the Wrap:

After joking that he was on “pins and needles” waiting to read Tapper’s book, Stewart mocked the news anchor over his repeated plugs for “Original Sin” and the purportedly “bombshell” revelations contained within its pages. “Don’t news people have to tell you what they know when they find it out? Isn’t that the difference between news and a secret?” the “Daily Show” host asked. Referencing the announcement Sunday that Biden has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, Stewart observed, “Now, doing the story seems almost disrespectful.”

“Can CNN thread the needle? How do you pivot from excitedly promoting your anchor’s book to … somberly and respectfully promoting your anchor’s book?” Stewart continued, before playing clips of multiple CNN personalities trying to do just that. “Some observers might think, ‘Do these CNN people work on commission?’ Like, why are they hawking this f—king thing?” Stewart joked.

Stewart remarked that it is “f—king weird” that “the news is selling you a book about news they should have told you was news a year ago for free,” before turning his attention to President Donald Trump, who received bipartisan praise for posting a simple message sending his “warmest and best wishes” to Biden and his family. “Has any president, has any person, ever had a lower bar to clear than, ‘I have to salute the president. I certainly disagree with him on many things, but I have to applaud that — after hearing this devastating news about Joe Biden — that Donald did not take cancer’s side?’” the “Daily Show” comedian said.