Even Newsmax Finds Jake Tapper 'Unseemly' For 'Shilling His Book' On CNN

Newsmax pundit Dennis Kneale blasted "unseemly" anchor Jake Tapper for "shilling his book" about President Joe Biden's alleged mental decline on CNN.

After pitching his own book about the "genius" of Elon Musk on Sunday, Kneale turned to attack Tapper's book, "Original Sin."

"Dennis, we know that CNN's Jack [sic] Tapper is hot on the media tour in order to sell his new book about the Joe Biden cognitive decline cover-up," Newsmax host T. W. Shannon told Kneale. "But actually, the truth is, he participated in it."

"Yeah, he was aggressive in attacking Lara Trump and any other critic who raised any questions about Biden at all," Kneale complained. "Shame on him... I mean, it's just unseemly."

"But now he has a new agenda," he continued. "Now he says, Tapper does, we've got to have a cognitive test required for the president, and publicize the results. In other words, he's gonna try to turn this against Trump."