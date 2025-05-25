Even Newsmax Finds Jake Tapper 'Unseemly' For 'Shilling His Book' On CNN

Newsmax pundit Dennis Kneale blasted "unseemly" anchor Jake Tapper for "shilling his book" about President Joe Biden's mental decline on CNN.
By David EdwardsMay 25, 2025

Newsmax pundit Dennis Kneale blasted "unseemly" anchor Jake Tapper for "shilling his book" about President Joe Biden's alleged mental decline on CNN.

After pitching his own book about the "genius" of Elon Musk on Sunday, Kneale turned to attack Tapper's book, "Original Sin."

"Dennis, we know that CNN's Jack [sic] Tapper is hot on the media tour in order to sell his new book about the Joe Biden cognitive decline cover-up," Newsmax host T. W. Shannon told Kneale. "But actually, the truth is, he participated in it."

"Yeah, he was aggressive in attacking Lara Trump and any other critic who raised any questions about Biden at all," Kneale complained. "Shame on him... I mean, it's just unseemly."

"But now he has a new agenda," he continued. "Now he says, Tapper does, we've got to have a cognitive test required for the president, and publicize the results. In other words, he's gonna try to turn this against Trump."

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon