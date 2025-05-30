Jake Tapper Suffers Self-Inflicted Injury As Ratings Take A Beating

CNN host Jake Tapper had his lowest-rated month in nearly a decade in May despite a publicity tour and even apologizing to Lara Trump. Tapper's book about Joe Biden having the olds didn't help him.

Meanwhile, the current president is losing every one of his shits, to the point where yesterday, he called Leonard Leo a "sleazebag” who he says is "a bad person who, in his own way, probably hates America." Conservative Justices on the Supreme Court, with Leo's help, gave Trump immunity for crimes he commits in office.

Trump can't form a sentence; he's a raging, malignant narcissist who gets his little mushroom off by inflicting pain, but Tapper wanted to kiss up to the MAGA base by attacking Biden, who is not a danger to the world. Trump's administration is filled with incompetent and dangerous amateurish buffoons, and the co-president wants to investigate celebrities who hurt his feewings, but sure, let's talk about Biden being an oldster.

Via the New York Post:

The Lead with Jake Tapper” averaged 525,000 total viewers from April 28 through May 25, shedding 25% of CNN’s audience in its timeslot from the same period last year in the process

.

Oh, that's right around when he started peddling his book with the help of CNN. Tapper's nosedive in ratings is a huge self-inflicted injury.

MSNBC also beat Tapper among total viewers, as programming on the progressive network averaged a little over one million viewers in the timeslot. As a result, Tapper settled for only 11% of the cable news audience share, while MSNBC managed 21% and Fox News commanded 68% during the timeframe. It was Tapper’s lowest-rated month since August 2015. “The Lead with Jake Tapper” is also down from last year among the advertiser-coveted demographic of adults aged 25-54. Tapper’s newscast averaged only 95,000 viewers among the critical demo from April 28 through May 25, for a 15% drop.

Aaron Rupar sums it up nicely:

Jake Tapper's ratings are at their lowest point in a decade. This is what happens when you betray your audience in hopes you can sell some books to Trump supporters (a bad strategy since they won't read it and hated you to begin with) — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-05-30T03:23:53.292Z

And Tapper hasn't spoken out about Trump's apparent mental decline. Have fun playing footsie with MAGA, Jake. Maybe he'll get a spot on Fox News. I love this for him. He'll never get the MAGA stink off of him.

I'll just leave this here: