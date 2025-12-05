GAO Investigating Bill Pulte For His Shady Investigations Of Democrats

The tables have turned on Bill "the troll" Pulte
By Red PainterDecember 5, 2025

My, how the tables have turned...on Bill "the troll" Pulte. He is now under investigation himself!

The GAO - commonly known as the Government Accountability Office - confirmed on Thursday that it has launched a formal investigation into Bill Pulte, Director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency. Pulte has opened at poked around in numerous Democrats financial mortgage records, leading to referrals of 4 prominent Democrats to the DOJ for prosecution: Senator Adam Schiff and Rep. Eric Swalwell, New York Attorney General Letitia James and Federal Reserve member Lisa Cook.

Last month Senate Democrats asked the GAO to open an investigation and they agreed.

GAO put out a statement saying:

“GAO has accepted this request following our standard process. The first thing GAO does as any work begins is to determine the full scope of what we will cover and the methodology to be used. This can take a few months, and until that is done, we cannot provide any estimates on a completion date."

The FHFA had no comment.

Enjoy, Bill!

