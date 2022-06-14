MAGA Candidate Took His Party's Attacks On LGBTQ+ To A Disgusting Level

Mark Burns, a MAGA pastor running for Congress in South Carolina, took his party's attacks on the LGBTQ+ community to a disgusting level. Oh, and teachers, too. He wants them executed for treason, and I'm pretty sure he doesn't know the definition of treason. That's not very Jesus-y of him.

Via Right Wing Watch:

...declared that if he is elected, he will reinstate the House Un-American Activities Committee so that the government can "start executing people" guilty of treason. Who does Burns believe is guilty of treason? Republican Sens. Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham, whose supposed crime is potentially supporting some gun control measures and LGBTQ-supporting parents and teachers.

Burns was asked by guest host Lauren Witzke on "The Stew Peters Show" what he would do to fight "LGBTQ indoctrination" if he was elected to Congress, even though LGBTQ indoctrination isn't a thing. Burns bizarrely claimed that the LGBTQ agenda represents "a national security threat," so anyone that promotes it is guilty of treason and should be executed.

"I vote to make sure that those parents be held for child abuse," Burns said. "There is no such thing as trans kids, there are only abusive parents who are pushing that evil, evil sexual orientation onto their child's mind."

He seems nice. I'm sure he's a blast at parties, too.

"I want to make sure that those parents have been held accountable," he continued. "We should start putting some of those parents in jail for abusing their child's minds. Especially in the school system, any teacher that is teaching that LGBT, transgenderism, furries, the groomers, any sexual orientation communication in the school system should be immediately terminated but [teachers should also] be held for abusing young children."

Burns then declared that the current situation in this country is "Nazi Germany all over again," even though gays were persecuted and murdered in Nazi Germany.

"They were indoctrinating those young minds then; they are doing the very same thing here in America," Burns said. "The LGBT, transgender grooming our children's minds is a national security threat because it is ultimately designed to destabilize the republic we call the United States of America. That's why when I'm elected, I don't want to just vote, I want to start holding people accountable for treason to the Constitution."

"We need to hold people for treason, start having some public hearings, and start executing people who are found guilty for their treasonous acts against the Constitution of the United States of America, just like they did back in 1776," Burns added.

The Bible doesn't mention homosexuality since the term was coined in the 19th century, and Jesus didn't write the Bible.