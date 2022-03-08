Twitter Has No Pity For Erick 'Goat F*cking' Erickson

There's a war in Europe, Putin is rampaging, but Erick Erickson is very sad that his baristas have pronoun preferences.
Credit: Gage Skidmore
By Karoli KunsMarch 8, 2022

Erick Erickson is a privileged jerk. There, I said it. I mean, the guy who still has to apologize for calling a Supreme Court justice a "goat fcking child molester" is tweeting about his sad tale of woe over some baristas having preferred pronouns. No, really.

Tonight, nearly 2 million people have fled Ukraine as Russia bombs civilians relentlessly in Putin's megalomanic quest for their country. People are leaving behind their families, their homes, and everything they hold dear, but the only thing Erick Erickson can manage to do is complain that baristas have preferred pronouns. As if that is a bad thing.

Twitter was not having it. The ratio was harsh, as it should have been. Here's a guy who has told us he's dying, his spouse is dying, his life is over, he hates Trump, he loves Trump, he really can't make up his mind about Trump, and the thing he's upset about is...pronouns.

And this is some truth here:

Does anyone know if he's still "studying for the ministry" or did he give that up when Trump lost Georgia?

He's just another Republican performance artist. No more, no less. But no one was buying this performance. Not at all.

