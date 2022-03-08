Twitter Has No Pity For Erick 'Goat F*cking' Erickson

Erick Erickson is a privileged jerk. There, I said it. I mean, the guy who still has to apologize for calling a Supreme Court justice a "goat fcking child molester" is tweeting about his sad tale of woe over some baristas having preferred pronouns. No, really.

Had to get trash coffee this morning and all the baristas had uniforms with their names and preferred pronouns. Saw my first actual they/them in the wild. Hijacking the English language as an expression of individuality is becoming a calling card for collectivists. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) March 7, 2022

Tonight, nearly 2 million people have fled Ukraine as Russia bombs civilians relentlessly in Putin's megalomanic quest for their country. People are leaving behind their families, their homes, and everything they hold dear, but the only thing Erick Erickson can manage to do is complain that baristas have preferred pronouns. As if that is a bad thing.

Twitter was not having it. The ratio was harsh, as it should have been. Here's a guy who has told us he's dying, his spouse is dying, his life is over, he hates Trump, he loves Trump, he really can't make up his mind about Trump, and the thing he's upset about is...pronouns.

How did that hurt you? Did it make your coffee taste different? What if they were Jewish? You wouldn’t care right? So why is your snowflake ass on here crying about how people describe themselves? Conservative isn’t about freedom anymore. It’s about freedom to openly hate others. — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) March 7, 2022

Yes, we’re the snowflakes. Not the guy literally losing his mind over something that hurts no one else. It must be nice having so little going on in your life that your biggest problem is what somebody else call themselves because it makes them feel more comfortable. — David Hogg 🌻 (@davidhogg111) March 8, 2022

Be more of a baby. — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) March 7, 2022

My god what a crybaby you are. — A.R. Moxon (@JuliusGoat) March 7, 2022

Maybe your mistake was getting trash coffee — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) March 8, 2022

This the same “fuck your feelings” crowd, right? — Joe Werner 🏌️ (@jwerner05) March 7, 2022

Next thing you know people will be wearing things around their neck telling you what religion they are… — michael hill (@amhill) March 7, 2022

And this is some truth here:

Saying "an expression of individuality is becoming a calling card for collectivists" is an excellent illustration that "collectivism" is a nonsense concept and nobody railing against it should be taken seriously.



"Collectivism"="thing libertarians hate." Like age of consent laws — 👾Rani Timekey Baker, Noise Channel $400C-$400F (@destroyed4com4t) March 7, 2022

Does anyone know if he's still "studying for the ministry" or did he give that up when Trump lost Georgia?

He's just another Republican performance artist. No more, no less. But no one was buying this performance. Not at all.