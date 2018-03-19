Red State Founder Erick Erickson Quits Twitter

Hey, I'm not going to criticize anyone for leaving a social media platform. I've taken to closing my laptop for at least two hours per day and all day Sunday whenever possible. So I have no disagreement with Erickson's description of Twitter at his newer blog "The Insurgent." (Link goes to "The Insurgent")

The feedback loop of mentions can be like a drug. Your mentions and notifications slow down so you tweet again. Not enough? Be provocative. I honestly think Twitter is no longer edifying. The trolls have taken over and they're dragging everyone else down. I don't want to be a part of that. It is not good for my sanctification. I value the flow of news that comes through Twitter. I probably cannot get away from it altogether because it is so useful for preparing my radio show.

Agreed.

But when he describes himself I have to ask what mirror he's looking into:

Twitter, like the President, brings out the worst in so many of us -- myself included. I know there are times when I can come off as a raging a--hole on Twitter even when it is not my intent. And then there is the temptation on occasion just to stir the pot.

The so-called president does what?

And by "us" he means?

And there are times when it IS his intent to "come off as a raging a--hole"?

According to a 2016 New Yorker article, Erickson regrets some of his "stirring of the pot" -- but he was playing the raging a-hole long before the Trump so-called presidency and even before Twitter:

Erick Erickson, the forty-one-year-old right-wing radio host and political pundit whom The Atlantic described in 2015 as “the most powerful conservative in America,” has made a career of online provocation. He became the editor-in-chief of the influential conservative blog RedState in 2006, a position he held for nearly a decade. In a 2008 blog post, he dubbed Michelle Obama a “Marxist harpy.” In a 2009 tweet, he called the retiring Supreme Court Justice David Souter “a goat f*cking child molester.” Later that year, Erickson argued that President Obama won the Nobel Prize because of an “affirmative action quota.” The 2014 Democratic gubernatorial candidate in Texas, Wendy Davis, was, in due time, “Abortion Barbie.”

So the coiner of "abortion Barbie" etc. finds Twitter a little too, Twitter?

Buh Bye Erick.