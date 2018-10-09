Yes Kids, Erick Erickson Really Is A Misogynistic Jerk

"Theologian" Erick Erickson has some thoughts about Kavanaugh and the impact on the midterms. I don't really give a damn what he thinks and am not going to write it here, but this graphic is what he chose to illustrate his article with.

Yes, you're seeing that right. It is a woman and a man boxing, with the man landing a punch while she flails. The actual tweet is here. He won't delete it, but just to be on the safe side I am using a screen grab instead of the real thing.

This is how they view us, ladies. As losers in a man's boxing ring.

November 6th is coming. Prove them wrong.