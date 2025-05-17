Republicans Lie About Medicaid Cuts Because They Have To

The Republican led House has been facing a ton of criticism for cutting Medicaid benefits within their odious budget and they are trying to turn Medicaid recipients into Ronald Reagan's horrific "Welfare Queen" narrative to do so.

House Republicans are flopping around trying to defend cutting health care to support millionaire tax breaks. It's unseemly.

Many Americans using Medicaid already work, but don't make enough money to pay for the bloated costs in the US healthcare system. And as Fran reminded me, no Medicaid money goes to the recipients. All Medicaid funds go to doctors, hospitals, and pharmacies. Also, nursing homes.

MAGA Queen Maria Bartiromo loves to cut healthcare for children because she knows the cost of giving tax cuts to millionaires.

"Are you ripping food out of children's mouths?" Bartiromo asked.

"So there's actually a lot we can do without ripping any food from anyone or ripping away people's Medicaid. It's they're just lying," Crenshaw replied.

The Republican Congressman then said they aren't going far enough.

CRENSHAW: And in fact, we should we should be criticized for not going far enough, because you've got to save these programs for the people that they're intended for. You have to and you got to put them on a sustainable glide path. So they just lied. I mean, the person we're taking it away from is the able-bodied adult with no children who refuses to work. By the way, if they would just get a job, they could keep their Medicaid. Like that's what my like I introduced that work requirements bill with Senator Kennedy earlier this year. That's the big part that's in this bill. And it only applies to the expansion population, by the way. So that's not the poor. So that's the expansion population.

Not to leave out trashing the trans community, Rep. Crenshaw continued.

CRENSHAW Another bill I got in there, which I'm super happy about, is we're removing federal funding, all the Medicaid funding, CHIP funding, ACA funding. We're going to stop that funding to any transgender procedures on minors. It's a big one. BARTIROMO: Wow, that is a big one.

No, it's NOT a big one, Maria. "A new study by researchers at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health found little to no utilization of gender-affirming surgeries by transgender and gender-diverse (TGD) minors in the U.S." That's with or without Medicaid, or even with all those billions of private-pay millionaire trans minors out there (snark). I mean, next up: Dan Crenshaw cuts Medicaid money for hair transplants on people from Neptune. The "surgeries on minors" canard is just Fox freakout BS. No one is performing surgeries on minors. Eff off.