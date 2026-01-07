CBS Anchor Beclowns Himself Again With 'Salute' To Marco Rubio

Bari Weiss' pick to destroy CBS Evening News is at it again. As we discussed here, he started things off at his new anchor position on the CBS Evening News with a tongue-bath for Pete Hegseth.

This Tuesday, he wrapped up his show with a "salute" to "Florida man" Marco Rubio, praising him for all of the different positions he's holding in the Trump administration, as though it's a good thing he's doing so many things badly all at once.

DOKOUPIL: Finally tonight and only in America, the many lives and many jobs of Marco Rubio, the son of Cuban immigrants and a former Florida senator. He's now the face of US foreign policy and President Trump's point man on Venezuela, all in addition to his roles as Secretary of State, interim National Security Advisor, and acting National Archivist and USAID Chief. Whatever you think of his politics, you gotta admit it's an impressive resume.

And now AI memes have added to that portfolio, casting Secretary Rubio as the new governor of Minnesota, the new Shah of Iran, the Prime Minister of Greenland, the new manager of Manchester United, the head of Hilton Hotels and highest of high honors of all, the new Michelin Man. Now back in real life, of course, these memes may not add up to much, but for Rubio's hometown fans, which are many around here in Miami, it is a sign of how Florida once an American punchline, has become a leader on the world stage. Marco Rubio, we salute you. You're the ultimate Florida man. And that's another day in America and in Miami.

Sorry, but Florida is still an "American punchline," and so and now so are you.