Trump Elevates His Former Receptionist To Commissioner Of Fine Arts

Chamberlain Harris, a 26-year-old White House aide and the president’s longtime executive assistant, is set to be sworn in on Thursday.
Credit: @ChamberlainHarris/Instagram
By Ed ScarceFebruary 18, 2026

Although there is absolutely nothing in her background to suggest she has any expertise whatsoever ("Harris, who holds the title of deputy director of Oval Office operations, received a bachelor’s degree in political science in 2019 from the University at Albany, SUNY, with minors in communications and economics," writes the Post), she was given the post because Trump needs another rubberstamp for his Ballroom project, that mysteriously seems to double in cost every few months.

Source: Washington Post

When Congress created the Commission of Fine Arts more than a century ago, its members were intended to be “well-qualified judges of the fine arts” who would review and advise on major design projects in the nation’s capital, lawmakers wrote. The initial slate of commissioners included Daniel Burnham and Frederick Law Olmsted Jr., architects and urban planners who designed much of Washington.

Now, the 126-year-old commission is set to include its newest, youngest member: Chamberlain Harris, a 26-year-old White House aide and a longtime executive assistant for President Donald Trump, who is slated to be sworn in at the panel’s next public meeting on Thursday.

Trump’s selection of Harris — who was known as the “receptionist of the United States” during the president’s first term and has no notable arts expertise — comes amid the president’s push to install allies on the arts commission and another panel, the National Capital Planning Commission. Both commissions are reviewing Trump’s planned White House ballroom and are expected to review his other Washington-area construction projects, such as his desired 250-foot triumphal arch.

