Sen. John Cornyn Flips On The Filibuster To Save His Ass

GOP Sen. Cornyn: Go away! *puts hand over camera*
By Ed ScarceMarch 12, 2026

John Cornyn knows he needs Trump's endorsement to have any chance at staying in the U.S. Senate, so he'll do whatever it takes, including jettisoning any principles he may have once had.

Source: NBC News

WASHINGTON — Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, reversed himself on the Senate filibuster Wednesday after years of unflinching support for the 60-vote threshold to pass most bills.

Now, locked in a competitive Republican runoff for his Senate seat and eyeing President Donald Trump's endorsement, Cornyn says he'll support "whatever changes to Senate rules that may prove necessary" to pass the SAVE America Act, a sweeping election overhaul bill that Trump has called his No. 1 priority.

Cornyn's comments are part of an op-ed he wrote in the New York Post published Wednesday, titled: "Why the SAVE Act matters more than the filibuster."

Asked about his flip-flop, Cornyn did this.

Asked Wednesday specifically about his past statement that changing the filibuster would "take a wrecking ball" to Senate rules, Cornyn replied: "I said I’d be open to reforms."

When asked follow-up questions, Cornyn put his hand in front of NBC News' camera and said, "Go away."

Not a great look.

John Cornyn, waving goodbye to his Senate career.

vlcsnap-2026-03-11-16h17m37s073

UPDATE: Here's his op-ed explaining why he's willing to ditch the filibuster.

Discussion

