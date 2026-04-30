JD Vance and Peter Thiel get a Lego video! The Lego video about Vance and Thiel focuses on their relationship, their Epstein ties and Thiel's money behind Vance's election.
Increasing reports about America's 79-year-old president's erratic behavior have put Vance (and his billionaire benefactor) in the spotlight. Dig, if you will, the tweet below:
Thiel doesn't like Pope Leo? And the billionaire tells the Catholic Vice President to ignore the Pope? It turns out Thiel also doesn't like...democracy.
Look Behind the Vance and Thiel Curtain
As Trump's health appears to decline, The Globalist reports that people should study Russian history to understand the money behind Vice President Vance.
Crooks and Liars has been writing about Vance, Thiel and the other Broligarghs for years. C&L writers have been shining the light on Thiel due to his mass surveillance company Palantir.
If you really want to dive into the nightmare fuel that is Vance and Thiel? Read about the most dangerous man you've never heard of...Curtis Yarvin.
Yarvin is the Silicon Valley guru Vance and Thiel follow and he's the source of some of their eccentric views.