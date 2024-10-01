JD Vance's Terrifying Views Will Endanger America

JD Vance is a bigger danger to democracy than Donald Trump. Vance makes clear his dislike of cats, women and immigrants, but his terrible ideas on those topics are the tip of the iceberg.

On September 30, Rachel Maddow put a spotlight JD Vance's anti-democratic views. The man who is the GOP candidate for vice president has some very disturbing and radical views on how to lead our country. Vance is is a follower of Curtis Yarvin, who wants to end American democracy and install a dictator. During her September 30 show, Rachel Maddow reported Vance "wants to shut down American universities & business using extra constitutional powers. He wants to rip them out like a tumor and install political religion."

Maddow compiled a video of JD Vance talking about his extremist views. The GOP VP candidate can't say it's a liberal smear against him because the video shows Vance talking about his horrible ideas. It's his own words.

Who is the REAL J.D.Vance? I don’t know, and you don’t either—but he’s too extreme and radical to be a heartbeat away from the presidency.



It's Okay to Use Other Humans for "Biofuel"

JD Vance has many horrible ideas and opinions. For example, Vance calls rape and incest "inconvenient."

But the fact that Vance is beholden to the ideas of Curtis Yarvin is disturbing on a whole new level. As a guru of the "New Right" Republicans, Yarvin's philosophies guide Vance and his sponsor billionaire Peter Thiel. One of Yarvin's beliefs is that it is a good idea to turn some human beings into power sources to help run the country, just like in the "Matrix" sci-fi horror movies.

The New Republic reported on Yarvin's idea for using other people as a power source. The outlet outlined Yarvin's ideas:

“The trouble with the biodiesel solution is that no one would want to live in a city whose public transportation was fueled, even just partly, by the distilled remains of its late underclass. However, it helps us describe the problem we are trying to solve. Our goal, in short, is a humane alternative to genocide.” He then concluded that the “best humane alternative to genocide” is to “virtualize” these people: Imprison them in “permanent solitary confinement” where, to avoid making them insane, they would be connected to an “immersive virtual-reality interface” so they could “experience a rich, fulfilling life in a completely imaginary world.”

We need to make sure JD Vance and his friends stay far away from the White House. Get out and vote!