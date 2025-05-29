I Guess He Showed Us! Kennedy Yanks Funds For Bird Flu Vaccine

It's almost as if he believes he and his family live in a special world where he won't be affected. Or he's just a psychopath who wants to kill people!
By Susie MadrakMay 29, 2025

The Kennedy destruction machine rolls on, canceling $766 million awarded to Moderna to develop a vaccine against potential pandemic influenza viruses, including the H5N1 bird flu -- which, if you've been paying attention, is the Big Kahuna of potential pandemic flus, with the greatest estimated number of deaths. The one that keeps epidemiologists up at night. But you know, no biggie! Via CBS News:

The company said it was notified Wednesday that the Health and Human Services Department had withdrawn funds awarded in July 2024 and in January to pay for development and purchase of its investigational vaccine.

The funds were awarded through the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, or BARDA, a program that focuses on medical treatments for potential pandemics.

The new vaccine, called mRNA-1018, used the same technology that allowed development and rollout of vaccines to fight COVID-19 in record time.

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has expressed deep skepticism regarding mRNA vaccines, despite real-world evidence that the vaccines are safe and saved millions of lives.

This fucking steroid-addled freak is doing so much harm, it's hard to keep up. I don't know about you, but I contact my senators every time he breaks something.

