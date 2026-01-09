Even With Terrible Jobs Report Trump's Cult Claims Economy Is Booming

Forbes just reported on the latest jobs report and it's not good:

"The Bureau of Labor Statistics job market report for December, the last one for 2025, mostly shows a continuation of what we saw in earlier months: the labor market continues to create modest numbers of jobs, mostly in just a few key sectors. But overall, the job market is just limping along, finishing out 2025 with the same sluggishness we saw all year."

To Trumpers, "limping and sluggish" means we are in a boom!

Where's the Boom!??!!

Who are you going to believe, the Cult of Trump, or your lying eyes?

Trump's sycophantic economic advisor Kevin Hassett gaslighted CNBC

HASSETT: And so with numbers like that and GDP and jobs here, which are a little bit lower than you'd normally have in a boom, it's something of a puzzle for markets, I would guess, but the puzzle is resolved very easily if you look at the productivity numbers. So what's happening is productivity's through the roof. It's running almost at 5% annual rate. And with productivity like that, something we haven't seen since the 90s, then you got a heck of a lot of economic growth, and it doesn't necessarily have to mean a whole huge amount of job creation. And I think that's the way I read the economy right now.

You should read the economy the way I tell you to, dammit!

it's almost like there is no boom pic.twitter.com/1vKI1dyS22 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 9, 2026

During Maria Bartiromo's program, the underwhelming jobs report was not viewed so happily until Stephen Moore gave an off the wall and insane view.

"Private sector payrolls coming in much weaker than expected" -- Maria Bartiromo and company cope with an underwhelming December jobs report (wait for Stephen Moore's bonkers commentary at the end) — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-01-09T13:37:52.720Z

It is impossible to receive a true and accurate picture of the US economy from Republicans.