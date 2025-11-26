Idiot Hassett Claims Major Factories Will Be Built By 2026

Hopes and dreams do not build factories.
By John AmatoNovember 26, 2025

With Trump's flailing economy affecting the US, Kevin Hassett claimed that so many factories will be built for 2026, jobs will be created and the economy will boom.

Is he talking about Earth 2? Lying is part of the MAGA agenda. Here he is trying to calm down the MAGA Queen.

HASSETT: But the good news for the next year is that the factories are going to be in place, and then people are going to start getting the jobs next to the machines and everything else.

So it really, really is a very, very promising set of data.

I guess workers do not need to be trained?

The manufacturing industry in America is suffering like everything else.

Trump's yo-yo tariffs are raising costs for builders so the outlook for 2026 is not good. Hassett's predictions are based more on promises and prayers than reality.

Hassett then blamed the 2025 government shutdown on Democrats so he could blame them for the horrible economic outlook for the rest of this year.

HASSETT: And the only thing is that we're going to see a lot of whining from left-wing critics of the president about the fourth quarter, because our estimate is that the shutdown cost more than we expected at the beginning, because it had such a huge effect on this week ahead.

We think the economic effect might be to cut economic growth about in half of the fourth quarter.

MARIA: So you're talking about, what, 1 percent growth in the fourth quarter? How would you assess that?

HASSETT: One and a half. I would say one and a half or two.

I can't wait for Hassett, Bessent, and Lutnick to be kicked to the curb.

