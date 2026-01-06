Stephen Miller Refuses To Rule Out Military Force Against Greenland

Trump's henchman Stephen Miller proves once again he's a dangerous raving lunatic. Miller was asked about his equally unhinged wife's ignorant tweet showing a map of Greenland emblazoned with a US flag, and the response it drew from the Danish Prime Minister who warned it would mean the end of NATO, and Miller just laughed it off and claimed there was no reason to even discuss the use of military force because apparently Denmark is just going to hand Greenland over to the United States.

TAPPER: On another important topic, the Premier of Greenland and the Premier of Denmark and other Danish officials are responding to a Twitter post from your wife, Katie Miller, herself a former Trump White House official, showing Greenland covered with an American flag saying "SOON." After that was posted, President Trump repeated the claim that the US needs Greenland for national security reasons.

The Danish Prime Minister responded to this in an interview earlier today as reported by Bloomberg, quote, "I believe one should take the American president seriously when he says he wants Greenland, but I will also make it clear that if the US chooses to attack another NATO country militarily, then everything stops, including NATO, and thus the security that has been established since the end of the Second World War."

Can you rule out that the US is ever going to try to take Greenland by force?

MILLER: Well, let me go back a step. The president has been clear for months now. So I know you're treating this as breaking news. The president has been clear for months now that the United States should be the nation that has Greenland as part of our overall security apparatus.

TAPPER: Yeah, but your wife posted that like hours after the Venezuela operation. That's why it's newly relevant.

MILLER: No, and I'll talk with you about it for an hour. I think it's a really important conversation. I just wanted to reset, Jake, by making clear that it has been the formal position of the US government since the beginning of this administration, frankly, going back into the previous Trump administration that Greenland should be part of the United States.

The president has been very clear about that. That is the formal position of the US government.

TAPPER: Right. But can you say that military action against Greenland is off the table?



MILLER: What do mean military action against Greenland? Greenland has a population of 30,000 people, Jake. The real question is, by what right does Denmark assert control over Greenland? What is the basis of their territorial claim? What is their basis of having Greenland as a colony of Denmark?

The United States is the power of NATO. For the United States to secure the Arctic region, to protect and defend NATO and NATO interests, obviously Greenland should be part of the United States.

And so that's a conversation that we're gonna have as a country, that's a process we're gonna have as a community of nations.

TAPPER: So you can't take it off the table that the US would use military force to seize Greenland? You can't take it off the table?

MILLER: I understand... Jake, I understand you're trying very hard to, which again, is your job. I respect it. It's great to get exactly the headline.. right? That catchy headline...

TAPPER: I'm just trying to an answer.

MILLER: ... that says that says Miller refuses to rule out... The United States should have Greenland as part of the United States. There's no need to even think or talk about this in the context that you're asking of a military operation. Nobody's going to fight the United States militarily over the future of Greenland. That question doesn't even make any sense.