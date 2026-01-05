Denmark Reacts Angrily To Katie Miller's Ignorant Tweet

Katie Miller had worked for the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) earlier this year until she left to work for Elon Musk. She is married to Stephen Miller, one of the most powerful figures in the Trump administration.

Source: CBS

Denmark on Sunday made its displeasure known after the wife of one of President Trump's most influential aides posted a social media picture of Greenland painted in the colors of the United States flag.

Katie Miller — wife of Mr. Trump's deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller — put the contentiously altered image of the Danish autonomous territory on her X feed late Saturday, hours after the U.S. military operation against Venezuela.

Her post had a single word above it: "SOON."

Denmark's ambassador to the U.S., Jesper Moeller Soerensen, reacted on Sunday with his own post saying "we expect full respect for the territorial integrity" of Denmark, above a link to Katie Miller's image.

"We are close allies and should continue to work together as such," Soerensen said of Denmark's relationship with the U.S. He added that both countries "work together to ensure security in the Arctic" and his "significantly boosted its Arctic security efforts" in 2025, an example of how it takes their "joint security seriously."

Greenland Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen also responded on social media, calling Miller's post "disrespectful" but adding that it "doesn't change anything" about his country's independence.

"Our country is not for sale and our future is not determined by social media posts," Nielsen said in a statement translated from Greenlandic. "We are a democratic society with autonomy, free elections and strong institutions. Our position is clearly rooted in international law and in internationally recognized agreements. It stands."