Corey Lewandowski: I Can Do 'WTF I Want' Because Trump Will Pardon Me

The famously belligerent pit bull made the remark on multiple occasions tied to his work as a special government employee, sources revealed in the wake of the DHS duo’s downfall.
By Susie MadrakMarch 13, 2026

Kristi Noem’s top aide and bang thang Corey Lewandowski bragged that he could do “whatever” he wanted as a whatever the f*ck his job was because he believed Trump would pardon him, The New York Post has learned.

The famously belligerent pit bull made the remark on multiple occasions tied to his work as a special government employee, sources revealed in the wake of the DHS duo’s downfall.

“I’m not worried. I do whatever the f–k I want. DJT will pardon me,” Lewandowski told one of The Post’s sources last year.

Another source said Lewandowski, who will leave the department this month alongside Noem, “was telling people he was going to get [a] pardon so he didn’t have to worry.”

