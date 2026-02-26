Kristi Noem's Blanket Scandal Just Got Worse

ICE Barbie's blanket scandal is even more humiliating for Noem and her special employee Corey Lewandowski.
By RedStateRachelFebruary 26, 2026

Kristi Noem’s latest scandal is even more humiliating for the DHS Secretary.
ICE Barbie’s latest disgrace made headlines after her ‘special friend’ Corey Lewandowski fired a pilot for neglecting to bring Noem’s favorite blanket on one of their trips.

Noem's Blanket Was Actually a Secret Bag

But the Daily Mail reported that the blanket might not have been a blanket after all. Sources spilled to the Daily Mail that Lewandowski was so angry at the pilot because the item left behind was actually “a mysterious bag with potentially embarrassing contents.”

The latest Noem-Lewandowski episode occurred in 2025, when the pair had to switch planes and, as a result, Noem’s special blanket bag was left behind. ICE Barbie’s beau fired the pilot, then had to rehire him to fly them home.

The latest scandal involving ICE Barbie is delicious.

What’s In Noem’s Bag?

The gang at Crooks and Liars has many ideas about the contents of Noem's mysterious bag. What do you think is in ICE Barbie's bag?

The Daily Show Drags Noem

In one of the most corrupt presidential administrations in history, Noem and Lewandowski sparked many headlines. The couple has been called vile scumbags for their actions. But the Daily Show dragged Noem in the best way:

