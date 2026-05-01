Nepo Pol Tells Hugh Hewitt He Would Put Medicare Seniors To Work

Well, the millionaire son of a millionaire family really might believe seniors should be put to work. After all, the last time he served in the U.S. Senate, he led efforts to privatize Social Security, which no one except wealthy donors wanted. (Odds are, he'll do it again.)
But he said it out loud! That's plain stupid, or maybe he's just losing it.
Think about that, New Hampshire. The millionaire is bragging about how we will look out for you under a Trump administration. What has Trump supported that actually helps you?
I love nepo politicians like John Sununu that talk about how people don’t work enough. John Sununu has had one job his entire life: running for office on the coat tails of his dad’s name. But the 70 year old whose back hurts from a lifetime of janitorial work needs to toughen up? Fuck off John.
— Glonzo Chaser (@medianvoters.bsky.social) 2026-04-30T23:15:23.648Z
Political strategist James Carville sounded an urgent alarm about the New Hampshire Senate race, revealing that Democratic candidate Chris Pappas and Republican challenger John Sununu are now tied in the latest polling.
— Raw Story (@rawstory.com) 2026-03-30T22:20:12Z