Nepo Pol Tells Hugh Hewitt He Would Put Medicare Seniors To Work

Well, the millionaire son of a millionaire family really might believe seniors should be put to work. After all, the last time he served in the U.S. Senate, he led efforts to privatize Social Security, which no one except wealthy donors wanted. (Odds are, he'll do it again.)

But he said it out loud! That's plain stupid, or maybe he's just losing it.

Republican New Hampshire Senate candidate John Sununu says he supports a work requirement for seniors on Medicare: "I certainly support a work requirement for able-bodied Medicare recipients." — Headquarters (@headquartersnews.bsky.social) 2026-04-30T15:55:34.641Z

Think about that, New Hampshire. The millionaire is bragging about how we will look out for you under a Trump administration. What has Trump supported that actually helps you?

Yes the millionaire John Sununu from the multimillionaire Sununu family of revolving door politicians and lobbyists who's never had to work in his life telling other old people they need to work until death. Fuck him — Aaron Hilton (@extremekanban.bsky.social) 2026-04-30T22:22:11.082Z

I love nepo politicians like John Sununu that talk about how people don’t work enough. John Sununu has had one job his entire life: running for office on the coat tails of his dad’s name. But the 70 year old whose back hurts from a lifetime of janitorial work needs to toughen up? Fuck off John. — Glonzo Chaser (@medianvoters.bsky.social) 2026-04-30T23:15:23.648Z