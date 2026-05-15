The Man Who Represents America On The World Stage Just Spelled Out 'Dum' To Hannity

The increasingly erratic president who previously gifted the world with clunkers like "Tpublicans" and "Panicans" has a fresh one for his opponents. On Thursday, Trump unveiled "Dumocrats" to Sean Hannity on Fox News, then walked the host through the spelling change letter by letter, lest anyone miss the joke.

Remember when MAGA threw massive fits over Hillary Clinton calling them 'deplorables'? Well, they've been silent about that for a while now as Trump casually hurls insults at Democrats. This time, it was on Sean Hannity's show, and the Fox News host seemed OK with it, even though it's about as pathetically juvenile a nickname as you can imagine.

The man who represents America on the world stage just spelled out "Dum" to Sean Hannity. You can't make this stuff up. What a stable genius!

"Anyway, they're defective, and I came up with a new name," Trump said. "I don't know if I should."

"I know which one it is," Hannity said.

"Dumbocrats," Trump said. "It's D-U-M I got rid of the B, so you're only changing one letter, right? E goes, and the U comes."

"You know you take up more space in people's heads than any one person on the face of the earth," Hannity said.

Well, yeah, Sean, he does. He's ruining lives, starving the American people, starting wars, and health care costs have skyrocketed, so we do think about that, y'know? Trump invents the nickname "Dumocrats," then immediately has to explain it, and even spell it out.

Trump is riffing on his long-time playground nickname for Democrats—"Dumocrats"—by breaking down the spelling in his usual stream-of-consciousness style: dropping the "b" from "dumb," swapping letters around. It's not a Mensa moment. It's classic Trump: blunt, repetitive, tangential wordplay meant for a rally crowd that eats up the insult. He does this constantly with nicknames (Crooked Hillary, Sleepy Joe, etc.).

Trust me, you don't want to know my nickname for Trump, but Janey Godley would know what it is. RIP.