Trump Calls High Gas Prices ‘Peanuts’ That ‘I Don’t Even Think About’

Donald Trump does not seem grateful to America for handing over nearly $2 billion of taxpayers dollars for his personal slush fund, created from his corrupt lawsuit against the IRS.

If anything, Billionaire Trump sounded contemptuous of those of us literally paying the prices for his tariffs and his unnecessary war with Iran.

While he was boasting to reporters about his $1 billion golden ballroom, also at taxpayer expense, Trump said about skyrocketing gas prices that threaten to tank the economy, “This is peanuts!”

Sure, he took a brief moment to pretend to care about Americans struggling with Trumpflation. “I appreciate everybody putting up with it for a little while,” Trump said. Then the guy who promised he’d “end inflation on Day One,” only to cause it to soar, claimed high gas prices “won’t be much longer.”

But Felonious Trump quickly reverted to his true, selfish colors that care about nobody else. He declared, “there is so much oil out there," without saying a word about how he plans to re-open the Strait of Hormuz so all that oil can get to where people need it. Instead, he added, “but I don’t even think about that.”

“What I think about is, you can't let Iran have a nuclear weapon, and they won't have a nuclear weapon, and they fully understand it, and this is peace.”

As I have previously mentioned, that is yet another lie from Con Man Trump. Iran was abiding by the non-nuclear agreement that Trump abandoned.

This was at least the third time in a week that Donald Trump has publicly said he does not think about struggling Americans’ finances.

Trump is unfit for office.