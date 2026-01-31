Trump’s Endless Corruption: Suing IRS For $10 Billion Edition

Despite the fact that Donald Trump called The New York Times exposé of his tax returns “totally fake news” that was “made up,” President P**sy Grabber now claims he was damaged to the tune of $10 billion by the leak from the IRS, as per NBC News. It seems as though every time his widdle fee-fees get hurt, Trump thinks he's entitled to $10 billion.

According to NBC, Trump is suing in his personal capacity, rather than as president. Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and the Trump Organization are also plaintiffs. The suit was filed at a federal courthouse in Miami, NBC said. That means it’s in the Southern District of Florida where none other than the notorious Trump-lickspittle, Judge Aileen Cannon, sits.

While robbing Americans of affordable health insurance, food benefits and other vital government services (not to mention the ICE kidnapping and murders of Americans), Trump has raked in over $1.4 billion in just his first year back in office.

Is the felon and sexually predatory Epstein pal worried about humongous legal bills when he finally leaves what’s left of the White House? Planning to install luxury marble armrests in his Marie Antoinette ballroom? Or does he just think he’s entitled to any amount of taxpayer dollars his purple hands can grab?