Treasury Secretary Defends Trump’s Gatsby Cosplay Party While America's Wallet Weeps

Trump hosted a Gatsby-themed party at Mar-a-Lago, just a few hours before funding for federal food assistance (SNAP) for millions was set to lapse.
By Conover KennardNovember 2, 2025

CNN's Jake Tapper asked Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to respond to former President Barack Obama's remarks, which came a day before Trump hosted a fancy-pants Gatsby-themed party at Mar-a-Lago on Friday, just a few hours before funding for federal food assistance (SNAP) for millions was set to lapse. Tapper played the clip for the wealthy Treasury Secretary.

"He has been focused on some critical issues like paving over the Rose Garden so folks don't get mud on their shoes," Obama said. "And building a 300 million dollar ballroom, and if you don't get an invitation to the next White House shindig, you can always watch the festivities on Trump's live feed on True Social."

"Now, these comments came within a day of the president hosting a Gatsby-themed Halloween party at Mar-a-Lago, while SNAP benefits are set to run out, and you can understand that the general theme," Tapper said. "I've heard Republicans even express concern about the general optics here of parties and lavish ballrooms and such, while a lot of Americans are hurting."

Bessent's defense was mind-boggling.

'My response is that the Democrats should reopen the government, and you know I believe President Obama played a record amount of golf of any president," Bessent falsely said. "So, you know, I'm not sure why he's out there throwing stones, and you know that it's unfortunate. We've got 52 Republican senators who have voted to reopen the government, three brave Democrats, and I'm calling here on five moderate Democrats to be heroes."

"Let's reopen the government this week," he added.

During Trump's first term, he reportedly played around 300 rounds of golf. Barack Obama played a total of 333 rounds over his two terms in office (eight years). So, Bessent is a pathetic liar, and Tapper failed to correct him. As for the Gatsby party, that's precisely the kind of thing Obama noted. The optics are awful, displaying this president's lack of empathy for Americans who are facing crises: healthcare and food insecurity.

TAPPER: Obama's comments came within a day of Trump hosting a Gatsby-themed Halloween party at Mar-a-Lago while SNAP benefits are set to run out. Your response?

BESSENT: I believe President Obama played a record amount of golf of any president, so I'm not sure why he's out there throwing stones

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-11-02T14:16:38.812Z

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon