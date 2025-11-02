Treasury Secretary Defends Trump’s Gatsby Cosplay Party While America's Wallet Weeps

CNN's Jake Tapper asked Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to respond to former President Barack Obama's remarks, which came a day before Trump hosted a fancy-pants Gatsby-themed party at Mar-a-Lago on Friday, just a few hours before funding for federal food assistance (SNAP) for millions was set to lapse. Tapper played the clip for the wealthy Treasury Secretary.

"He has been focused on some critical issues like paving over the Rose Garden so folks don't get mud on their shoes," Obama said. "And building a 300 million dollar ballroom, and if you don't get an invitation to the next White House shindig, you can always watch the festivities on Trump's live feed on True Social."

"Now, these comments came within a day of the president hosting a Gatsby-themed Halloween party at Mar-a-Lago, while SNAP benefits are set to run out, and you can understand that the general theme," Tapper said. "I've heard Republicans even express concern about the general optics here of parties and lavish ballrooms and such, while a lot of Americans are hurting."

Bessent's defense was mind-boggling.

'My response is that the Democrats should reopen the government, and you know I believe President Obama played a record amount of golf of any president," Bessent falsely said. "So, you know, I'm not sure why he's out there throwing stones, and you know that it's unfortunate. We've got 52 Republican senators who have voted to reopen the government, three brave Democrats, and I'm calling here on five moderate Democrats to be heroes."

"Let's reopen the government this week," he added.

During Trump's first term, he reportedly played around 300 rounds of golf. Barack Obama played a total of 333 rounds over his two terms in office (eight years). So, Bessent is a pathetic liar, and Tapper failed to correct him. As for the Gatsby party, that's precisely the kind of thing Obama noted. The optics are awful, displaying this president's lack of empathy for Americans who are facing crises: healthcare and food insecurity.