Friday Night Funnies: Bob Newhart 'Gettysburg PR'

Bob Newhart's comedy was legendary and has won him many awards including, "three Grammy Awards, an Emmy Award and a Golden Globe."

Ooma:

One of Newhart’s best long-term bits was one-sided telephone calls. He would imagine these calls, often taking place at times when the telephone didn’t exist, to hilarious effect. These phone calls contained subtle, smart humor that always felt real—like someone was on the other side.

Modern politicians have large staffs of PR and marketing folks who help them look and sound their best no matter where they are. What would happen if presidents of the past, like Lincoln, had similar staffs? That’s what Newhart imagines as he portrays a PR advisor talking over some fine points with Abe as he prepares for his Gettysburg Address.

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